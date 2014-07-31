* KOSPI slips on profit-taking, Samsung Electronics earnings * Won pressured by broad dollar strength after U.S. Q2 GDP By Christine Kim SEOUL, July 31 South Korean shares are poised to snap a four-day rally on Thursday as investors took profit early in the session, while the Korean won also fell on broad dollar strength stemming from stronger-than-expected U.S. second-quarter growth. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down half a percent at 2,072.59 points as of 0311 GMT. The local currency was quoted at 1,025.8 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent from Wednesday's onshore trade at 1,024.3. "The won may weaken considerably on the U.S. data...but foreigners' won demand linked to share purchases, stable local fundamentals and exporters' dollar sales will keep losses capped around 1,030," said Son Eun-jeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Woori Futures in Seoul. U.S. April-June gross domestic product grew at a 4.0 percent annualised rate as activity picked up broadly, surpassing expectations and strengthening the dollar. Meanwhile, market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dragged down the local bourse, down more than 4 percent in early trade after it reported its worst quarterly profit in two years and was downbeat about its second-half prospects. Shares of Naver Corp fell 4 percent as investors fretted about the potential size of Line Corp's IPO and what it would mean for shareholders in the parent company, despite seeing its second-quarter net sales jump 56 percent on year. Line is Naver's messaging app. Foreign investors purchased a net 317.0 billion won ($309.00 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 542 to 274. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 2 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to trade at 106.94. 0311 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,025.8 1,024.3 Yen/won 9.9796/854 9.9591 *KTB futures 106.94 106.99 KOSPI 2,072.59 2,082.61 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)