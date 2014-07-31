US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SEOUL, July 31 South Korean shares snapped a four-day rally as some investors sold for profit, while foreigners remained net buyers for a 13th straight session as prospects for higher share dividends from new government policies continued to attract offshore demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,076.12, with losses capped as foreign investors bought a net 467 billion won ($454.6 million) worth of local shares.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent after reporting its worst quarterly profit in two years while remaining downbeat over third-quarter prospects.
The South Korean won finished onshore trade down 0.4 percent at 1,027.9 against the dollar, pressured by the dollar's broad strength after data showing strong U.S. second-quarter growth. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lankan shares fell for a seventh straight session on Wednesday to a near one-year closing low as expectations of a possible interest rate hike weighed on sentiment, after the International Monetary Fund urged the central bank to tighten monetary policy.
* Modi party's win in Uttar Pradesh seen endorsing reform agenda