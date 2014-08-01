* Won dragged down as U.S. jobs data firmed dollar * Local shares poised for third week of gains By Christine Kim SEOUL, Aug 1 The South Korean won eased to its lowest in 10 trading sessions early on Friday, pressured by the dollar's strength on the back of resurgent labour cost data in the US. The won was quoted at 1,032.1 against the dollar as of 0240 GMT, down 0.4 percent from Thursday's domestic close at 1,027.9. It fell to 1,034.1 shortly after markets opened, the won's lowest since July 18. The greenback firmed after U.S. labour costs recorded their biggest gain in more than 5-1/2 years, sparking investor speculation the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected. "We saw a few exporters' dollar sales shortly after markets opened but overall dollar demand is firm, including from foreigners. We may be able to see investors try to reach 1,036 today," said a Seoul-based foreign exchange dealer. South Korean stocks were nearly flat as losses stemming from a slump in Wall Street overnight were offset by a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing data. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,075.02 points, although it was poised for a third week of gains. Electronics stocks were weaker, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd trading down around 2 percent and LG Electronics Inc slipping a third of a percent. Banks outperformed the bourse, with Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd rising more than 2 percent and shares of Industrial Bank Korea gaining more than 3 percent. Offshore investors continued their buying spree, net-purchasing 69.4 billion won ($67.25 million) worth of KOSPI shares near midsession, while institutions took up 125.9 billion won's worth. Winners outnumbered losers 458 to 329. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.7 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to trade at 106.95. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,032.1 1,027.9 Yen/won 10.0301/360 9.9976 *KTB futures 106.95 106.97 KOSPI 2,075.02 2,076.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)