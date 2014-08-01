(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 1 The South Korean won fell to
its weakest in three months, extending losses for a second
session on Friday on the dollar's broad strength sparked by
positive U.S. jobs data and offshore dollar demand linked to
local stock sales.
The local currency closed onshore trade at
1,037.1 against the dollar, down 0.9 percent from Thursday's
onshore finish at 1,027.9.
The won weakened as far as 1,037.2 just before the markets
closed, its lowest since April 28.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.2 percent at 2,073.10 on its second day of losses as some
investors took profits after a 4-day rally earlier this week.
On a weekly basis, the stock market posted a third week of
gains.
Foreign investors turned net sellers of local shares after
13 days of consecutive purchasing, selling 66.2 billion Korean
won worth on Friday.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)