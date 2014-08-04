(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 4 The South Korean won rose on Monday after hitting a three-month low last week, while the KOSPI edged up despite pressure from Wall Street's heavy losses.

The won gained partly on dollar weakness after the greenback suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month following a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The local currency ended at 1,033.5 on Monday, up 0.35 percent from Friday's close at 1,037.1.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.35 percent at 2,080.42 points against Friday's onshore close at 2,073.10, after a third week of gains.

Foreign investors purchased a net 201 billion won ($194.54 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while domestic institutional investors sold a net 153 billion won ($148.08 million).

($1 = 1033.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)