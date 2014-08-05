(Corrects milestone in opening paragraph to worst daily loss since mid-July, not mid-June)

SEOUL Aug 5 South Korean shares dropped on Tuesday for their worst daily percentage loss since mid-July after a survey showed China's services sector growth fell to a record low, scaring investors away from risky assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,066.25 points after the China services purchasing managers' index (PMI) compiled by HSBC/Markit fell to 50.0 in July, the lowest reading since November 2005 when the data collection began.

Institutions dumped a net 305.6 billion won ($297.31 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing down the bourse.

The South Korean won gained for a second day as some investors cut dollar-long positions, despite the gloomy China data, to end offshore trade at 1,028.2 against the dollar, 0.5 percent up from Monday's domestic close at 1,033.5. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)