* Won seen trading in tight band before BOK meeting next week * Shares tread water ahead of major c.bank policy meetings By Christine Kim SEOUL, Aug 7 South Korean stocks eased and the won was little changed on Thursday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key central bank policy meetings in the European Union, UK and Japan. The won was quoted at 1,032.9 against the dollar as of 0214 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,033.7 and erasing some of its losses sustained in the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,055.68 points, and appeared poised to fall for a third straight day. "Investors have little reason to buy more dollars and the won will not fall past the 1,040 level before next week's policy meeting at the Bank of Korea although the upcoming central bank meetings could have some impact," said Hong Seok-chan, a foreign exchange analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. Tensions from a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine did not stir markets early on Thursday as they did in the previous session, traders said. The European Central Bank will be the first of the three major central banks to hold its policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep its policy on hold at its meeting later in the day. The Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also hold policy meetings this week. Auto-related shares propped up South Korea's stocks on Thursday, with Hyundai Wia Corp up 2.5 percent and Nexen Tire Corp rising 1.3 percent. Semiconductors and telecommunications were a drag, with SK Hynix Inc down 1.4 percent and SK Telecom Co Ltd dropping 3.3 percent. Foreign investors and institutions were net sellers of 12.6 billion won (12.20 million US dollar) and 59.5 billion won worth of South Korean shares in the morning, while retail investors were net buyers of 71.8 billion won worth. Decliners outnumbered advancers 387 to 372. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose half a percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to trade at 106.96. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,032.9 1,033.7 Yen/won 10.1067/126 10.1219 *KTB futures 106.96 106.91 KOSPI 2,055.68 2,060.73 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)