(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 7 The South Korean won eased on Thursday after surprisingly dismal Australian jobs data hurt sentiment for risky assets after midday, while shares extended losses as institutions shed them for profits.

The local currency ended onshore trade down 0.4 percent at 1,037.6 against the dollar while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,054.51 points in its third day of declines.

Institutions were not sellers of 154.7 billion won ($149.14 million) worth of South Korean shares.

Australia's jobless rate leapt to a 12-year high of 6.4 percent in July, dragging the Aussie dollar down in expectations rates there could be cut again. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)