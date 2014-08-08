* Stocks poised to snap three weeks of gains * Won losses capped by exporters By Christine Kim SEOUL, Aug 8 South Korean shares eased early on Friday, poised to mark their fourth day of losses following geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, exacerbated after U.S. President Barack Obama authorised air strikes in northern Iraq. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 2,030.86 points as of 0214 GMT. On a weekly basis, the stock market was set to fall after three consecutive weeks of gains. The announcement placed a drag on most Asian shares as the air strikes would be the first carried out by the U.S. military in Iraq since the withdrawal of its forces at the end of 2011. "Right now basic supply and demand is moving the market rather than local fundamental issues. Foreigners are likely to continue their buying later based on their valuation of the local economy and hopes it will improve," said Seo Myung-chan, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul. Foreigners were net sellers for a second day, offloading 87.3 billion won ($83.98 million) worth of South Korean shares on Friday. Many investors have been selling shares to take profits in recent sessions after the government's announcement of new plans to shore up the economy boosted stocks to a three-year high in late July, but some analysts say the KOSPI could gain further should the government measures produce positive results. The global risk-off sentiment also hurt the Korean won , which fell 0.3 percent to 1,040.3 against the dollar in midday, compared with Thursday's onshore close at 1,037.6. Losses in the stock market also weighed on the won as foreigners repatriated their profits from share sales to dollars, while some dollar sales from exporters provided support. Most stock sectors were down while electronics suffered the biggest losses, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropping 2.4 percent and SK Hynix Inc falling 3.2 percent by midday. Transportation shares also took a hit with Hyundai Motor Co trading down 1.5 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd dropping 1.9 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 1.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ dropped 1.2 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.15 points to trade at 107.10. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,040.3 1,037.6 Yen/won 10.2160/180 10.1523 *KTB futures 107.10 106.95 KOSPI 2,030.86 2,054.51 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)