SEOUL Aug 8 Seoul shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, slipping over 1 percent on concerns the escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Iraq may dent global growth.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.14 percent to 2,031.10 points. For the week, the market lost 2.03 percent, snapping a three-week gaining streak.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.11 percent on the day at 1,036.5 per dollar on exporters' dollar sales, recovering from an earlier drop to as low as 1,041.3. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)