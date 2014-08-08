(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Aug 8 Seoul shares fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Friday, slipping over 1 percent on
concerns the escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and
Iraq may dent global growth.
The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.14 percent to 2,031.10
points. For the week, the market lost 2.03 percent, snapping a
three-week gaining streak.
The won ended onshore trade up 0.11 percent on the
day at 1,036.5 per dollar on exporters' dollar sales, recovering
from an earlier drop to as low as 1,041.3.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)