* Stocks up 0.55 pct, won up 0.52 pct vs dlr * Some easing in concerns about geopolitical tensions * Foreigners cautious, profit-taking also weighs SEOUL, Aug 11 South Korean shares rose early on Monday on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine, but sentiment remained fragile as investors kept a wary eye over fighting in Iraq. News on Friday that Russia was ending military drills near the Ukrainian border helped U.S. stocks post their best one-day gain since March. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.55 percent to 2,042.21 points as of 0200 GMT, just off early highs of 2,048.18 points. "Foreigners showed a cautious attitude this morning due to concerns about the persisting geopolitical tensions," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities. The United States conducted new air strikes on Islamic State targets near Arbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, the U.S. military's Central Command said on Sunday. Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth some 29.9 billion won ($29.0 million) as of 0200 GMT. On the currency market, the won gained 0.52 percent on the day to 1,031.1 per dollar as of 0200 GMT, with a better showing for global equities increasing demand for riskier assets such as emerging-market currencies. Bond futures fell, with September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropping 0.05 point to 107.02. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,031.1 1,036.5 Yen/won 10.0940/989 10.1548 *KTB futures 107.02 107.07 KOSPI 2,042.21 2,031.10 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joel Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)