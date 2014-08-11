(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea's shares and currency both rose on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street's rally on a dialling-back of tensions in Ukraine, although gains were limited by the longer-term global political outlook.

The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.41 percent to 2,039.37 points although foreign investors were net sellers of local shares worth 32.16 billion won ($31.21 million) as they remained cautious on the longer-term outlook.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.60 percent on the day at 1,030.3 per dollar, as rising stock markets around the world boosted demand for riskier assets. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)