SEOUL Aug 13 South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors felt positive about market prospects ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate meeting on Thursday, where it is widely expected to cut rates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.02 percent at 2,062.36 points. Wednesday's percentage gain was the biggest since June 10.

Offshore investors bought a net 398.2 billion won (386.86 million US dollar) of KOSPI shares.

If the central bank lowers rates on Thursday, it will be the first cut since May last year. Analysts expect the move as a one-off action to align policy with the government, which recently announced a raft of measures to bolster the economy.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won eased slightly after moving within a tight band on Wednesday as the market treaded water ahead of the rate meeting.

The local currency was quoted at 1,028.9 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,026.4. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)