* Stocks gain on foreigners, institutions * Won trade tepid ahead of BOK rate decision SEOUL, Aug 13 South Korean shares rose slightly on Wednesday morning as investors snapped up stocks ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday, where it is widely expected to cut rates. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.53 percent at 2,046.40 points as of 0240 GMT. "In the next six months the stock market may rise to 2,200 if geopolitical tensions do not increase," said Kim Yong-gu, an analyst at Samsung Securities, citing improving investor sentiment thanks to recent government measures. The Bank of Korea is expected to make its first interest rate cut since May last year on Thursday as it aligns policy with the government, which has recently announced a raft of measures to shore up the economy. Some of the policies have pushed up the stock market in recent sessions, including measures aimed at increasing share dividends. Foreigners were net buyers of 97.3 billion won ($94.7 million) worth of South Korean stocks by midday, while institutions also supported the bourse with net purchases of 31.1 billion won worth. Shares of YG Entertainment Corp shot up more than 14 percent early on Wednesday after reports said it was in talks for a possible 100 billion won investment from a fund arm of LVMH. Dongwon Systems Corp shares rose 4.7 percent after the South Korean aluminium and food can maker said it had agreed to buy bottle maker Techpack Solutions Co Ltd for 250 billion won. The South Korean won edged down 0.14 percent to 1,027.8 against the dollar in midday trade, compared with Tuesday's closing level at 1,026.4. The won was pressured by a firm U.S. dollar that found its strength from weak German economic data, but was also trapped in a tight range ahead of the policy rate meeting. The dollar gained after a private monthly survey of economic sentiment in Germany fell for an eighth consecutive month to 8.6 in August, which was the lowest since December 2012. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to trade at 107.04. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,027.8 1,026.4 Yen/won 10.0420/500 10.0411 *KTB futures 107.04 106.99 KOSPI 2,046.40 2,041.47 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)