* Stocks follow US gains, but trading muted ahead of holiday * Won gains as bets for bigger BOK rate cut are unwound * BOK delivered 25 bps rate cut, in line with expectations By Se Young Lee SEOUL, Aug 14 South Korean shares were up in early Thursday trade, inching higher following positive leads from Wall Street overnight but unable to find further upside as the market heads into a long weekend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,067.08 points as of 0214 GMT, on track to post its fourth consecutive session of gains. But market activity was muted as investors remained wary about overreaching in the absence of major local cues. Local markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday, discouraging aggressive bets. The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points earlier on Thursday, in line with expectations, with Governor Lee Ju-yeol to hold a news conference starting around 0220 GMT. "The Bank of Korea delivered a rate cut today as expected and there is still hope for growth-supportive policy measures, but when investors look at corporate earnings for the quarter they haven't been all that good," said Shinhan Investment analyst Han Beom-ho, adding that market participants lack the conviction to take large positions. "Policy alone can't pull the market higher," he said. Foreigners were net buyers of 100.5 billion won ($98 million) worth of local shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Shares of Shinsegae Co Ltd and Amorepacific Group were up 4.8 percent and 2.6 percent, on signs of improving earnings. Hyundai Motor Co shares were down 0.4 percent, however, weighed by profit-taking pressures following three straight days of gains. The company's South Korean workers are also voting on Thursday over whether to strike after wage negotiations broke down. The South Korean won edged higher on Thursday, erasing early losses following the Bank of Korea's rate decision as some investors who had bet on a bigger rate cut covered their short positions. The local currency was quoted at 1,026.3 against the dollar as of 0214 GMT, compared with Wednesday's domestic closing level of 1,028.9. Lead September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.07 points, as investors who had bet on a bigger central bank rate cut unwound their positions. 0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,026.3 1,028.9 Yen/won 10.0000/068 10.0517 *KTB futures 106.91 106.98 KOSPI 2,067.08 2,062.36 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (1 US dollar = 1,026.2000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)