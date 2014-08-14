GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SEOUL Aug 14 The South Korean won extended intraday gains against the dollar on Thursday, after the Bank of Korea's widely expected cut in interest rates and comments from its governor that were not perceived as bearish for the currency.
The local currency ended up 0.8 percent on the day at 1,021.2 against the dollar as market participants sold dollars for the won on the governor's comments. It was the largest intraday gain for the won since May 7 this year.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol stressed Thursday's policy decision was in order to bolster consumer sentiment pre-emptively rather than on dire economic conditions, leading many analysts to view Thursday's rate cut as a one-off move.
South Korean shares, meanwhile, were nearly unchanged from the previous day's closing level, finishing up 0.04 percent at 2,063.23 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Lo
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.