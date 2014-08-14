(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 14 The South Korean won extended intraday gains against the dollar on Thursday, after the Bank of Korea's widely expected cut in interest rates and comments from its governor that were not perceived as bearish for the currency.

The local currency ended up 0.8 percent on the day at 1,021.2 against the dollar as market participants sold dollars for the won on the governor's comments. It was the largest intraday gain for the won since May 7 this year.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol stressed Thursday's policy decision was in order to bolster consumer sentiment pre-emptively rather than on dire economic conditions, leading many analysts to view Thursday's rate cut as a one-off move.

South Korean shares, meanwhile, were nearly unchanged from the previous day's closing level, finishing up 0.04 percent at 2,063.23 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)