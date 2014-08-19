* Shares up on U.S. gains, Jackson Hole meeting eyed * Won edges down after rally stirs intervention fear * Bond futures hit by robust producer price data By Choonsik Yoo SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korean shares rose early on Tuesday, lifted by Wall Street gains on hopes of progress in the Ukraine crisis, but advances were limited by caution over U.S. interest rate policy and global economic prospects. The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI rose 0.9 percent to 2,071.75 points by 0230 GMT after Monday's 0.5 percent loss. Still, the index moving below the prior day's session high underlined widespread caution among investors. Decliners slightly led gainers 412 to 398 as the market's rise was dominated by heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom, which rose 1.4 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively. "The market is dominated by overseas factors such as the rallying U.S. stock prices, but the limited scope of market activity here shows investors lack confidence about the market's direction beyond this week," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Investors and policymakers around the world are closely focused on the annual meeting of top central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for hints on future U.S. interest rate policy. On the currency market, South Korea's won edged down by 0.1 percent to 1,018.9 per dollar on caution that the local authorities may intervene and buy dollars to stem the won's rapid appreciation. The won gained 1.1 percent for the past two sessions to hit a 5-week intraday high on Monday. Meanwhile, treasury bond futures took a hit after central bank data showed on Tuesday South Korea's producer inflation may have passed its trough, with the July producer price index posting annual gains for two successive months. Liquid September futures on 3-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 106.81 while the 10-year treasury futures contract dipped 0.22 points to 116.00. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,018.9 1,017.6 Yen/won 9.9230/318 9.9741 *KTB futures 106.81 106.83 KOSPI 2,071.75 2,053.13 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)