* KOSPI weighed by disappointing China data, hawkish tone from Fed * Won edges down as dollar trades at 11-mth high SEOUL, Aug 21 South Korean shares fell on Thursday morning as concerns of a slowdown in China's manufacturing sector and the U.S Federal Reserve's discussion of an accelerated timetable for a future rate hike kept investors cautious. Minutes from the latest Fed meeting released on Wednesday hinted that a better-than-expected recovery in the U.S labor market could prompt policymakers to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Investor sentiment took a further hit after a preliminary survey on China's manufacturing sector fell short of expectations and indicated sluggish growth in August. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.18 percent at 2,048.41 points as of 0210 GMT. "In the absence of any positive fundamental indicators to lend support, the market is going through a correction phase with institutions and foreign investors leading the selloff," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. Institutions and foreigners sold a net 122 billion won ($119 million) and 43.4 billion won ($42.4 million) worth of shares on the main bourse respectively. Shares in state-controlled utility Korea Electric Power Corp , the sixth largest listing on the benchmark KOSPI by market capitalization, tumbled more than 4 percent after its CEO said that it is considering the sale of all the KEPCO shares held by its treasury to reduce debt. A KEPCO spokesman confirmed that the sale is under consideration but the specifics such as timing or scale of a potential deal are yet to be determined. KEPCO held around 18.9 million shares as of end-June, worth a total of around 814 billion won at the end of Wednesday's session. YG Entertainment, one of South Korea's largest K-pop record labels and talent agency whose clients include the rapper Psy, saw its shares jump more than 12 percent after saying it was receiving an $80 million investment from the private equity arm of French luxury-goods maker LVMH The South Korean won ticked lower on Thursday, as the dollar extended its rally to hit an 11-month high against a basket of currencies in light of hawkish undertones detected in the latest Fed meeting. The local currency was quoted at 1,023.4 to the dollar as of 0210 GMT. Heading into the weekend, investors will be looking for more clues as Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the annual meeting of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 106.78. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.4 1,022.7 Yen/won 9.8412/488 9.8535 *KTB futures 106.78 106.79 KOSPI 2,048.41 2,072.78 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)