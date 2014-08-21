(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 21 South Korean shares tumbled 1.38 percent on Thursday, as a survey indicating weak growth in China's manufacturing sector fanned worries of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the day at 2,044.22 points.

Institutional investors were sellers for a 10th consecutive session. They sold a net 324.6 billion won ($317.18 million) of shares, the biggest net sale in 2 1/2 months.

The South Korean won edged lower as the dollar extended its rally to touch an 11-month high after hawkish undertones from the latest Fed meeting hinted at the possibility of an early rate hike.

The local currency was quoted at 1,023.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of domestic trade.

Investors will be on watch as Fed Chairman Janet Yellen delivers a speech during the meeting of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)