* KOSPI rides global shares rally as econ data lends confidence * Won edges up as dollar softens ahead of Yellen speech SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after a string of encouraging economic data from the U.S and Germany. U.S home sales jumped to a 10-month high and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, propelling the S&P 500 to a record closing high on Thursday. Risk appetites were further bolstered by positive data on German private-sector growth, helping to ease some of the worries surrounding Europe's largest economy. which unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.66 percent at 2057.66 as of 0155 GMT. On top of the good data, the KOSPI "is being underpinned by technical support after undergoing a steeper correction yesterday compared to other markets with foreign buyers lending support" said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Foreign investors picked up a net 53 billion won ($51.95 million) of shares by 0200 GMT. Builders underperformed, with the KRX Construction sub-index falling more than 1 percent. Dongbu Corp was the key loser in the sector, tumbling more than 11 percent after saying it has been barred from participating in government construction tenders for 2 years. The South Korean won edged higher as foreign investors bought local equities and as the dollar surrendered some of its earlier gains. The local currency was quoted at 1,020.6 to the dollar as of 0155 GMT. Investors will be closely monitoring Fed Chairman Janet Yellen's keynote address at the meeting of central bank chiefs later on Friday for clues on the state of the labour market and the direction of monetary policy. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose two basis point to trade at 196.97. 0155 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,020.6 1,023.6 Yen/won 9.8143/229 9.8546 *KTB futures 196.79 106.77 KOSPI 2,057.66 2,044.21 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)