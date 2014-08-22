(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean shares climbed on Friday, tracking the global equities rally after Wall Street reached another record high on the back of upbeat economic data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.61 percent at 2,056.75 points. The index slipped 0.3 percent lower for the week.

The South Korean won rose as the recent dollar rally lost momentum, with investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of a key speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen at the meeting of central bank chiefs in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The local currency concluded domestic trade at 1,017.7 to the dollar. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)