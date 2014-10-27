(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 27 South Korean shares and the won rose on Monday as upbeat U.S. earnings and economic data reduced concerns over the health of the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,931.97 points.

The won ended onshore trade at 1,052.2 to the dollar, up 0.5 percent from Friday's close of 1,057.5, according to exchange rate data provided by Seoul Money Brokerage Services (SMBS).

Market participants are awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting this week, where it is likely to announce the end of its bond-buying programme and possibly signal when it will start raising interest rates. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)