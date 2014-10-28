UPDATE 2-Spain gives go-ahead to merging state-owned Bankia and BMN
* Government plans to privatize combined bank by end 2019 (Adds details on merger, background)
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 28 South Korean shares edged lower on Tuesday, with investors hesitant to take aggressive positions ahead of a two-day meeting by the U.S Federal Reserve that could yield clues on when it will start raising interest rates.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,925.68 points.
The South Korean won was slightly firmer on Tuesday, as weariness over more dovish statements from the Fed prompted market players to cut their exposure to the dollar.
The local currency was quoted at 1,049.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of 1,052.2. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Government plans to privatize combined bank by end 2019 (Adds details on merger, background)
* Also offers stakes in other group firms as collateral -sources
MILAN, March 15 British shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and rally in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood.