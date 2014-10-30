(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 30 South Korean shares closed lower
on Thursday in response to a slightly more hawkish policy tone
by the U.S Federal Reserve, but were off session lows after
Samsung Electronics rallied on hopes of a near term turnaround
in fortunes.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.11 percent to close at 1,958.93 points, but pared losses of
around 0.9 percent by late morning.
The main bourse found some support as Samsung Electronics
, the largest listing on the KOSPI by market
capitalization, rallied 4.5 percent on optimism of a
fourth-quarter turnaround in the tech giant's fortunes.
The South Korean won fell on Thursday, as the dollar
rallied broadly on the back of hawkish undertones in the Fed's
description on the state of the U.S economy.
The local currency was quoted at 1,055.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to
Wednesday's close of 1,047.3.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)