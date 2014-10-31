(Corrects date in 2nd paragraph to Feb. 3, 2014)

SEOUL Oct 31 The South Korean won fell 1.2 percent against the dollar on Friday, tracking a skid in the yen after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by expanding its easy money policy.

The won was quoted at 1,068.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's closing rate 1,055.5, the biggest one-day fall since Feb 3, 2014.

South Korean shares edged higher on Friday, propped up by a surge in Samsung Electronics shares, while the broader market was encouraged by signs of a brightening U.S economic outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,964.43 points.

Shares in Samsung Electronics extended their rally to close 5.3 percent higher, as expectations that its earnings will start picking up in the fourth quarter prompted a flurry of short-covering, after the stock plumbed a series of two-year lows in recent weeks. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)