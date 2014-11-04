* Won extends losses to fresh 7-month low in wake of BoJ stimulus * Hyundai shares hit 4-year low, falls to 3rd in KOSPI market cap By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 4 The South Korean won fell for a fourth day against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a faltering yen, as the greenback soared in the wake of a surprise decision by the Bank of Japan to further ease monetary policy. The dollar has surged since the Japanese central bank said it would boost its already massive bond-buying stimulus to lift a moribund economy. Data on Monday showing U.S manufacturing growing at its fastest pace in three-and-a-half years added more momentum to the dollar's rally. Asian currencies such as the yen, the baht and the rupiah have all stumbled, with the won falling to a seven-month low against the dollar. The won was quoted at 1,080.1 to the dollar as of 0130 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,072.6. "If positive numbers are shown in U.S jobs data due later in the week, this latest bull run by the dollar could last even longer," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economic Research Institute. South Korean shares were little changed, although automakers and related counters extended their losses into a second day, rattled by concerns that a softer yen would erode their price competitiveness relative to their Japanese rivals. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 1,951.39 points as of 0130 GMT. Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 3.1 percent, en route to a four-year intraday low, losing its position as the second-most valuable South Korean company by market capitalization in the process. Further weighing on Hyundai was news that the company, along with affiliate Kia Motors, had agreed to pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S government for overstating fuel economy ratings. Kia shares were down 1.2 percent while auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.1 percent. LG Display, a key supplier of screens for Apple Inc, rallied 3.5 percent on the back of brisk iPhone 6 sales. Shares in the silicon-valley giant hit an all-time high on Wall Street. Data released before the opening bell showed South Korea's annual inflation in October picking up for the first time in three months but was still well clear of the lower threshold of the central bank's medium-term target, leaving sufficient headroom to cut rates further if required. December futures on three-year treasury bonds added 9 basis points to trade at 108.28. 0130 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,080.1 1,072.6 Yen/won 9.5146/196 9.4907 *KTB futures 108.28 108.19 KOSPI 1,951.39 1,952.97 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Ryan Woo)