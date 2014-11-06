* Won extends fall into 6th day * Weakness follows U.S vote, determined BOJ stance * Bargain hunters lock in on laggard cyclicals, automakers By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 6 The South Korean won slumped to a 14-month low against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback was underpinned by positive U.S economic data and a Republican party victory in the mid-term elections. The won was quoted at 1,089.5 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, just off a session-low of 1,090.0 early in the session, a level not seen since Sept. 9, 2013. "The Republican election victory is breeding expectations that the Federal Reserve might accelerate its pace of tightening, further bolstering the dollar," said Hong Seok-chan, an analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. "But the breakneck pace of the latest greenback rally may trigger some profit-taking, especially among exporting firms to fund domestic settlements," he added. The local currency is in the midst of a six-day skid against the dollar, having fallen nearly 4 percent during the stretch, exacerbated by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to expand its bond-buying stimulus programme last Friday. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has vowed to do whatever it takes to hit its 2 percent inflation goal within two years to reinvigorate a sluggish economy which has suffered from two decades of grinding inflation. Korean officials, however, have indicated they would closely monitor the won's performance against rival exporters. South Korean Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said his government will manage the won to make it move in line with the weakening Japanese yen, news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday. The yen/won cross rate was lower, hovering just above a fresh 6-year trough seen on Monday. The rate is determined by the relative currency's strength against the dollar in the absence of a direct trading market between the pair. South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, as bargain hunters locked in on recently battered stocks, with broader sentiment being encouraged by U.S. data that showed the economy to be on solid footing. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.19 percent at 1,935.15 points as of 0215 GMT. U.S service industry activity slowed for a second straight month in October, but solid growth in the key services sector as well as data showing job gains for a record seven-straight months indicated underlying strength in the economy. Automaker shares, recently pummelled by worries over a soft yen undercutting their price competitiveness against Japanese rival firms, rallied as investors felt that the recent selling binge had been overdone. Hyundai Motor soared 4 percent while sister firm Kia Motors jumped 5.1 percent. Market players also found value in cyclical counters such as steelmakers and petrochemicals, with POSCO climbing 3.8 percent while LG Chem gained 5.2 percent. The broad rally in large-cap exporters helped push the benchmark KOSPI 200 up 0.4 percent, outperforming the broader market. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 7 basis points to trade at 108.32. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,089.5 1,083.6 Yen/won 9.4887/947 9.5026 *KTB futures 108.32 108.25 KOSPI 1,935.15 1,931.43 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)