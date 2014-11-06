(Fixes typo in second paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 6 The South Korean won closed nearly flat on Thursday, bouncing back from steep falls that occurred after a top finance ministry official said the government will manage the local currency to move in line with the Japanese yen.

The comments from Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan sent the won tumbling 1.2 percent to an intraday low of 1,096.8 per dollar, the lowest level seen since Sept 6, 2013.

The won later tracked a recovery in the yen, which had struck levels unseen in seven years.

The South Korean currency closed in domestic trade at 1,083.8 versus the dollar, a tad weaker than Wednesday's close at 1,083.6.

The won has now posted a six-day losing streak, weakening 3.5 percent since Friday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets by ramping up its bond-buying stimulus programme.

South Korean shares drifted higher on Thursday, as bargain hunters picked up exporters whose stocks had been rattled by fears that a rapidly weakening yen would make their Japanese rivals more price competitive.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.26 percent higher to close at 1,936.48 points.

Automakers outperformed. Hyundai Motor soared 5 percent while sister firm Kia Motors jumped 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)