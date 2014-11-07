* Won tracking soft yen to slump back near 14-mth low * KOSPI treads water as investor cast wary glance at weakening yen By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Nov 7 The South Korean won extended losses into a seventh-day on Friday, tracking the Japanese yen's descent through seven-year lows against the dollar. The won was quoted at 1,092.0 to the dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,083.8. The won has slumped to a 14-month low against the dollar, as the greenback drew strenght from the U.S Federal Reserve's policy divergence with other major central banks whose economies are struggling. "With the Europen Central Bank reaffirming its dovish stance and U.S employment data expected to yield positive indications, the won could be pushed beyond the 1,100 level versus the dollar," said Hong Seok-chan, an FX strategist at Daishin Economic Research Institute. The won has been struck by increased volatility on fears of a currency war, after a top South Korean finance ministry official said on Thursday that the country will manage the currency to move in line with the yen. South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday, as investors curbed aggressive bets on worries that the yen would lead the won lower, although bargain-hunting in recently pummelled stocks provided limited support. Automakers outperformed the broader market for the second-straight day, with Hyundai Motor gaining 3.2 percent while sister firm Kia Motors rose 1.5 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.02 percent at 1,936.01 points as of 0225 GMT. Shares in Daum Kakao, a listing on the junior KOSDAQ index tumbled 4.3 percent after posting a 97 percent fall in third-quarter profits, released on Friday morning before the opening bell. The company said the earnings data only accounted for Daum Communications, a previous corporate entity prior to its merger with messenger app Kakao on October 1. Daum Kakao said its earnings reflected losses from one-off expenses and accounting changes from the $3 billion merger. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 4 basis points to trade at 108.25. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,092.0 1,083.8 Yen/won 9.4775/842 9.4602 *KTB futures 108.25 108.29 KOSPI 1,936.01 1,936.48 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)