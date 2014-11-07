(Corrects weekly loss to 2.3 percent, not 2.4 percent in
paragraph 2)
SEOUL Nov 7 The South Korean won fell
for a seventh-straight session on Friday, hovering just above a
14-month low on broad strength in the dollar thanks to
expectations of a positive showing in U.S jobs data later in the
day.
The won was quoted at 1,093.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's closing
rate of 1,083.8, having fallen 2.3 percent for the week.
Earlier On Friday, Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said that
while there are limitations to South Korea's ability to counter
the rapidly weakening yen, "we will not stand pat."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.18 percent to close at 1,939.87 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)