SEOUL Nov 7 The South Korean won fell for a seventh-straight session on Friday, hovering just above a 14-month low on broad strength in the dollar thanks to expectations of a positive showing in U.S jobs data later in the day.

The won was quoted at 1,093.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's closing rate of 1,083.8, having fallen 2.3 percent for the week.

Earlier On Friday, Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said that while there are limitations to South Korea's ability to counter the rapidly weakening yen, "we will not stand pat."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.18 percent to close at 1,939.87 points.

