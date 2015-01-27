* KOSPI up as investors shrug off left-wing Greek election victory * Won steady against the dollar as Fed meeting looms ahead By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 27 South Korean shares climbed to a fresh 1-month intraday high on Tuesday as investors bet that the probability of a Greek exit from the euro zone remained low, despite an election victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.39 percent at 1,943.27 points as of 0215 GMT. Greece's left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister of the first euro-zone government openly resisting austerity, putting the country on a potential e collision course with international creditors. "Of course, there will friction when they two parties meet to renew the country's bailout terms, but it is also in their mutual interest to ensure that Greece stays in the euro zone," said Kim Jong-soo, an economist at Taurus Securities. "The euro zone's other peripheral economies are also in a much healthier state compared to the previous crisis and the establishment of the ESM and banking unions have removed many systematic weaknesses," he added. Bargain hunters locked in on recently-battered energy counters, with LG Chem surging 4.6 percent while SK Innovation gained 3.2 percent. Shares in LG Display, a major supplier of screens for Apple Inc, gained 3 percent with market players predicting record-high iPhone sales in the last quarter ahead of the Silicon Valley giant's earnings announcement. Kia Motors fell for a fifth-straight session, sliding 1.9 percent as a prolonged weakness in the Russian rouble dimmed Kia's earnings outlook, reflecting the automaker's significant presence in Russia. Gains were spread across the main board, with 13 out of the 17 industry sub-indices tracked by the bourse operator up in positive territory. Foreign investors bought a net 33.9 billion won ($31.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning. The South Korean won held steady on Tuesday morning, as investors looked for further cues ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2-day policy meeting set to begin later in the day. The local currency was trading at 1,081.7 to the dollar as of 0215 GMT, compared to 1,080.8 quoted at the end of Monday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 3 basis points to trade at 108.54. 0215 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,081.7 1,080.8 Yen/won 9.1381/454 9.1145 *KTB futures 108.54 108.57 KOSPI 1,943.27 1,935.68 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)