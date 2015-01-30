* Steelmaker POSCO falls 6 pct after Q4 earnings disappoint * Won falls to fresh 3-week low on divergent c.bank policy outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Jan 30 South Korean shares erased modest early gains to trade flat on Friday, as POSCO was sold off heavily after the steelmaker disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.07 percent at 1,949.67 points as of 0250 GMT. POSCO shares plunged 6 percent after its profits for the October-December period fell short of analyst forecasts, hit by sluggish demand in its top consumer China, which reported its slowest economic growth in more than two decades last year. Broader sentiment were somewhat helped after U.S. jobless claims declined sharply to a 15-year low, suggesting that the world's largest economy was on a healthy growth track despite dimming prospects elsewhere. "Although the Martin Luther King holiday meant fewer working days to process claims, the data is still clear indication that labour market conditions are continually improving in the first quarter," said Taurus Investment & Securities in a note. Brokerage shares rallied after South Korea's finance ministry lifted its designation of Korea Exchange (KRX) as a public corporation on Thursday, freeing the bourse operator from government control. The KRX is owned by a group of local financial companies, but it was designated as a public institution in 2009 to prevent mismanagement. Its de-listing is expected to allow the stock market operator to expand its businesses and revitalise the capital market more freely. NH Investment & Securities climbed 1.8 percent and Samsung Securities rose 1.7 percent. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd gained 3.7 percent after saying it would repurchase 2 million company shares worth 127.8 billion won ($116.6 million) on the open market over the next 3 months. The South Korean won extended losses to hit a fresh 3-week low as investors chased bullish bets on the dollar from offshore funds, amid the growing divergence in monetary policies of the U.S. and other economies. The local currency was trading at 1,095.3 to the dollar as of 0250 GMT, compared to 1,093.9 quoted at the end of Thursday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 2 basis points to trade at 108.67. On the local data front, South Korea's industrial output in December grew at its fastest pace in more than five years from a month before, though analysts were cautious amid the deteriorating outlook in global growth. 0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.3 1,093.9 Yen/won 9.2733/941 9.2880 *KTB futures 108.67 108.65 KOSPI 1,949.67 1,951.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)