* Won falls as raft of c.bank easing heighten BOK rate cut view * Shares up by a whisker, oil rebound buoys energy counters By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 2 The South Korean won slid to its lowest intraday level in three-and-a-half weeks on Monday, with risk appetite dented by downbeat economic data from the U.S. and China. The won was trading at 1,100.0 to the dollar as of 0210 GMT, compared to 1,093.5 quoted at the end of Friday's session. A survey on Monday showed China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank for the first time in more than two years in January, following data showing a rapid deceleration in U.S. economic growth during the fourth quarter. Analysts say the prospects of additional stimulus measures in China amid a recent string of unexpected easing moves by major central banks around the globe are adding more pressure on the Bank of Korea to jump on the bandwagon by cutting its own interest rates. On the domestic data front, South Korea's current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted $7.66 billion in December from a revised $9.64 billion in November. South Korean shares drifted up on Monday morning, finding support from hefty gains in commodity-linked sectors as oil prices rebounded sharply from six-year lows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.05 percent at 1,950.14 points as of 0210 GMT. Energy and petrochemical stocks rallied, with SK Innovation surging 5.3 percent and LG Chem gaining 4 percent. The oil rebound hurt airlines, however, on expectations of rising jet fuel costs, with flag carrier Korean Air slumping 2.6 percent and Asiana Airlines sliding 3.4 percent. Hyundai Securities shares were up 1.2 percent after Japan's Orix Corp was selected as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in the South Korean brokerage, worth an estimated 1 trillion won ($909.3 million). The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.16 percent while the junior, small-cap dominated KOSDAQ edged up 0.21 percent. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 3 basis points to trade at 108.74. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,100.0 1,093.5 Yen/won 9.3520/664 9.3777 *KTB futures 108.74 108.71 KOSPI 1,950.14 1,949.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by)