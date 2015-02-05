* KOSPI knocked from 2-mth perch on Greece, renewed oil slump * Won falls after China cuts cash reserve ratio for banks By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 5 South Korean shares fell on Thursday as investors shied away from riskier assets following a renewed plunge in oil prices and an uncompromising stance by the European Central Bank (ECB) which dampened hopes of a debt resolution between Greece and its creditors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to 1,949.11 points as of 0200 GMT, stepping back from a 2-month high logged in the previous session. Optimism over world oil prices was shattered after the crude market was routed once more, and energy and petrochemical counters underperformed, with SK Innovation shedding 1.8 percent while LG Chem slid 2.1 percent. Broad risk-off sentiments weighed on financials, as Shinhan Financial Group tumbled 4.1 percent and Woori Bank fell 3.5 percent. Losses extended all across the main board, with 14 out of the 17 major industry sectors tracked by the bourse operator sitting in negative territory. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.9 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.23 percent. The South Korean won fell on Thursday after China's central bank took further monetary easing steps, adding to a growing trend of easy money policy in the region ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate meeting on Feb 17. China's central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio for lenders on Wednesday, a bid to revive a sluggish economy by flooding the market with fresh liquidity. The local currency was trading at 1,087.8 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to 1,084.1 quoted at Wednesday's session close. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 7 basis points to trade at 108.85. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,087.8 1,084.1 Yen/won 9.2823/872 9.2684 *KTB futures 108.85 108.78 KOSPI 1,949.11 1,962.79 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)