* Mobis down after Hyundai sets 2 year lock-up post-Glovis deal * Won firmer, Glovis block deal spurs demand for the currency By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 6 South Korean shares edged lower on Friday morning, underperforming regional peers and retreating further from Wednesday's two-month peak on sell-offs by offshore funds. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.33 percent to 1,946.31 as of 0200 GMT. Foreign investors sold a net 131.8 billion won ($121.1 million) of shares on the main bourse. Shares in Hyundai Glovis rose 0.6 percent after Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo and his son Chung Eui-sun sold a 1.16 trillion won ($1.07 billion) stake in the company. However, Hyundai Mobis shares plunged 4.3 percent after the Chung family promised a lock-up period of two years, preventing them from selling any more shares in Glovis, scuppering prospects of divestment in the near-term. Mobis is seen as an integral part of Hyundai Motor Group's succession plan, with the family keen to raise its stake in it for a smooth handover of control to heir-apparent Chung Eui-sun. Energy counters rallied as oil prices bounced back from sharp losses, with SK Innovation climbing 2.8 percent while LG Chem rose 1.5 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks fell 0.4 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was up 0.6 percent. The South Korean won edged up against the dollar on Friday, as the block deal for Hyundai Glovis shares spurred demand for the local currency. The local currency was trading at 1,088.0 to the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared with 1,090.5 quoted at the end of Thursday's session. South Korea's vice finance minister said on Friday that the country was easing controls on overseas borrowing by financial firms, a step seen as part of its preparation for an anticipated U.S. rate hike. Investors will be on the look-out for additional market cues with the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 1 basis point to trade at 108.72. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,088.0 1,090.5 Yen/won 9.2665/707 9.2339 *KTB futures 108.72 108.73 KOSPI 1,946.31 1,952.84 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)