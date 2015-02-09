* Risk appetite dashed by dismal China trade data * Won falls on broad dollar strength after robust U.S. jobs data By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 9 South Korean shares fell on Monday as dismal trade data from China, South Korea's largest export destination, depressed investor sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.29 percent at 1,949.85 points as of 0200 GMT, narrowing the gap with the index's 60-day moving average of 1,940.90 points. Data over the weekend showed China's exports fell 3.3 percent in January from a year ago while imports tumbled 19.9 percent over the same period, significantly short of analyst forecasts and raising concerns of a deepening economic slowdown. "The wave of currency devaluation and divergent economic fortunes in the emerging market means that China can no longer rely solely on exports to drive manufacturing growth as it did in the past," said Samsung Securities in a note to clients. "With a week-long holiday (for Lunar New Year) this month reducing the number of working days, the weak data trend looks likely to continue... providing impetus for policymakers to embark on more stimulus," Samsung Securities said. Automakers were among the biggest losers, as Hyundai Motor fell 2.8 percent while Kia Motors slumped 2.5 percent amid slowing sales growth both at home and abroad. Casino operators tumbled after a senior Chinese police official said on Friday that the country will crack down on attempts by foreign casinos to lure its citizens to gamble abroad. Grand Korea Leisure Co plunged 8.1 percent while KOSDAQ-listed Paradise Co tumbled 6.4 percent. Offshore funds dumped a net 54.1 billion won ($49.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares from their portfolios by late morning, poised for a third-straight selling session. The South Korean won fell on Monday, pressured by broad strength in the dollar after data showing robust U.S. jobs growth bolstered the case for a mid-year rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The local currency was fetching 1,095.5 on the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to 1,089.7 quoted at the end of Friday's session. The won fell to an intraday low of 1,099.5 earlier in the session, but pared losses after an $1.1 billion export order by S-Oil Corp spurred demand for the local currency. Mach futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 8 basis points to trade at 108.68. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.5 1,089.7 Yen/won 9.2140/347 9.2034 *KTB futures 108.68 108.76 KOSPI 1,949.85 1,955.52 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)