* Investors hesitant ahead of BOK meeting * Won gains on dollar after weak U.S. consumer survey By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 16 South Korean shares were treading water on Monday morning, as investors held back aggressive bets ahead of the Bank of Korea's policy rate meeting on Tuesday and Greece's talks with creditors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 1,959.30 points as of 0200 GMT. "Growth in the euro zone is recovering quicker than expected which bodes well for local exporters...it could accelerate even more as soon as the political risk factors surrounding Greece and Ukraine are settled," said Moon Jung-hee, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. While investors await Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece's debt terms, stronger-than-expected growth in the economic union led by Germany provided some news to cheer. South Korea's central bank is widely expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, although a further rate cut this year to boost economic growth is seen as highly probable, a Reuters poll showed. KOSDAQ-listed Celltrion jumped 12.1 percent on expectations of better U.S. distribution for its biosimilar products, after its collaboration partner Hospira Inc was acquired by Pfizer Inc in a merger deal. Shares in Tong Yang Life Insurance tumbled 4.8 percent on reports that China's Anbang Insurance Group was planning to acquire a controlling stake in the company worth about 1.1 trillion won ($1 billion). Analysts said investors were uncertain over Anbang's management skills or brand power. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of large-cap stocks was up 0.1 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.7 percent. The broad picture on the main bourse was mixed as winning shares nearly equalled losing shares on an approximate 1 to 1 ratio, although offshore investors provided some support with a net 41.8 billion won ($38.2 million) purchase of KOSPI stocks. The South Korean won was a shade higher against the dollar, tracking broad declines in the greenback after a downbeat U.S. consumer survey released on Friday, the latest in a recent string of weak signals on the world's largest economy. The local currency was fetching 1,095.9 against the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to 1,097.0 quoted at the end of Friday's session. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 6 basis points at 108.38. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.9 1,097.0 Yen/won 9.2396/445 9.2339 *KTB futures 108.38 108.44 KOSPI 1,959.30 1,957.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)