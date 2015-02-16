* Investors hesitant ahead of BOK meeting
* Won gains on dollar after weak U.S. consumer survey
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 16 South Korean shares were treading
water on Monday morning, as investors held back aggressive bets
ahead of the Bank of Korea's policy rate meeting on Tuesday and
Greece's talks with creditors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.09 percent at 1,959.30 points as of 0200 GMT.
"Growth in the euro zone is recovering quicker than expected
which bodes well for local exporters...it could accelerate even
more as soon as the political risk factors surrounding Greece
and Ukraine are settled," said Moon Jung-hee, an analyst at KB
Investment & Securities.
While investors await Monday's meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Greece's debt terms, stronger-than-expected growth
in the economic union led by Germany provided some news to
cheer.
South Korea's central bank is widely expected to keep its
policy interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, although a further
rate cut this year to boost economic growth is seen as highly
probable, a Reuters poll showed.
KOSDAQ-listed Celltrion jumped 12.1 percent on
expectations of better U.S. distribution for its biosimilar
products, after its collaboration partner Hospira Inc
was acquired by Pfizer Inc in a merger deal.
Shares in Tong Yang Life Insurance tumbled 4.8
percent on reports that China's Anbang Insurance Group was
planning to acquire a controlling stake in the company worth
about 1.1 trillion won ($1 billion).
Analysts said investors were uncertain over Anbang's
management skills or brand power.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of large-cap stocks was up
0.1 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained
0.7 percent.
The broad picture on the main bourse was mixed as winning
shares nearly equalled losing shares on an approximate 1 to 1
ratio, although offshore investors provided some support with a
net 41.8 billion won ($38.2 million) purchase of KOSPI stocks.
The South Korean won was a shade higher against the
dollar, tracking broad declines in the greenback after a
downbeat U.S. consumer survey released on Friday, the latest in
a recent string of weak signals on the world's largest economy.
The local currency was fetching 1,095.9 against
the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to 1,097.0 quoted at the end
of Friday's session.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 6
basis points at 108.38.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,095.9 1,097.0
Yen/won 9.2396/445 9.2339
*KTB futures 108.38 108.44
KOSPI 1,959.30 1,957.50
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)