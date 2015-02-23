* Shares up as Greece avoids immediate insolvency with debt
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korean shares scaled a 2-1/2
month peak on Monday morning, led by relief buying after Greece
and its creditors struck a compromise deal to extend the
debt-saddled nation's bailout by four months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.34 percent to 1,968.06 points as of 0200 GMT, its
highest level since December 9 and just above the index's
120-day moving average of 1,963.87 points.
Monday was the first trading session for South Korean
financial markets which were closed from Wednesday through
Friday for the Lunar New Year holidays.
"Two critical hurdles were overcome during the break, namely
the Greek debt negotiations and dovish hints from the FOMC
minutes... now the path is clear for a relief rally backed by
abundant liquidity," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
Gains on the main board were broad-based, with 15 out of the
17 major industry sectors tracked by the exchange operator
trading in positive territory. Winning shares outnumbered losers
more than 3 to 2.
Subsidiaries of Lotte Group surged after the conglomerate
was chosen as the preferred bidder for KT Rental Corp, South
Korea's largest car rental firm, in a bid estimated at around
900 billion-1 trillion won ($818-902 million) according to local
media.
Lotte Non-Life Insurance Co jumped by the daily
bourse limit of 15 percent while Lotte Shopping
rallied 3.4 percent.
CJ Korea Express bucked the market, tumbling 6.3
percent after its failed attempt to buy Singapore's APL
Logistics, which is being sold to Japan's Kintetsu World Express
instead for $1.2 billion.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged up 0.3
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.76
percent.
The South Korean won retreated on Monday, as
investors played catch-up to falls in the local currency's
offshore rate during the domestic holidays.
The won was fetching 1,101.1 to the dollar as of
0200 GMT, compared to the previous session close of 1,101.8 on
Tuesday last week.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 5
basis points to 108.39.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,110.1 1,101.8
Yen/won 9.3191/264 9.3205
*KTB futures 108.39 108.44
KOSPI 1,968.06 1,961.45
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
