* KOSPI hits fresh 2-1/2 mth peak as Greece worries fade
* Won flat as investors await Yellen message on interest
rates
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 24 South Korean shares hit a fresh
2-1/2 month high on Tuesday as fears eased that Greece would
leave the euro zone, although gains were capped by a sharp drop
in crude oil prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.32 percent at 1,974.78 points as of 0215 GMT.
A government official in Greece said the country will
present its reform plans to the euro zone by Tuesday, after
missing the initial Monday deadline set forth as the condition
to extend the country's financial rescue.
"EU officials said that as long as the reform plans are in
line with long-term bailout objectives, it should not present a
significant problem even if it missed the deadline," said Kim
Yu-kyum, an economist at LIG Investment & Securities in a note.
Shares in Samsung SDI rallied 3.5 percent after
saying on Monday that it had agreed to buy the battery pack
business of Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International
for an undisclosed amount.
Hanjin Shipping surged 4.7 percent to its
highest intraday level in more than 2 years, with several
brokerages tipping the logistics carrier to post improved
earnings in the first quarter.
Offshore investors underpinned the main bourse, buying a net
77.6 billion won ($70.1 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late
morning.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged up
0.25 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ climbed
0.91 percent.
The South Korean won was little changed against the
dollar as investors awaited further clues on U.S. monetary
policy in congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen.
After dovish undertones were detected from the minutes of
the Fed's latest policy meeting in January, investors will be
seeking clearer hints from Yellen's message in regards to the
timeline of the Fed's next rate hike.
The won was fetching 1,108.0 to the dollar as of
0215 GMT, compared to 1,108.7 at the end of Monday's session.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 6
basis points to trade at 108.47.
0215 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,108.0 1,108.7
Yen/won 9.3100/173 9.3200
*KTB futures 108.47 108.41
KOSPI 1,974.78 1,968.39
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Kim Coghill)