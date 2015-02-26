* KOSPI investors consolidate gains after a 6-day rise
* Won drifts lower after rallying nearly 1 pct on Wed
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 26 South Korean shares stepped back
from the five-month peak reached in the previous session as
investors consolidated gains from a six-day winning streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.2 percent at 1,986.57 points as of 0225 GMT.
The main bourse had risen 2.5 percent over the last six
trading sessions as worries receded over Greece's debt tussle
with the euro zone and the Fed held off on setting a date for
its impending rate hike.
Builders outperformed the broader market on an improving
housing market, with Daewoo Engineering & Construction
surging 8.9 percent while Samsung C&T
rallied 3.7 percent.
Shares in Asiana Airlines soared 7.5 percent to
a 3-1/2 year high on reports that a pair of South Korean private
equity firms have expressed interest in buying a controlling
stake of Kumho Industrial, Asiana's parent
firm.
Firms operating in the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a
collaborative economic region in North Korea, saw their shares
rally on an agreement over a free trade deal between China and
South Korea that accepted goods produced in the area as South
Korean-made.
Romanson Co climbed 4.9 percent while Jaeyoung
Solutec Co gained 4.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks edged down
0.28 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose
0.18 percent.
The South Korean won drifted lower in wobbly trade on
Thursday, with investors reluctant to chase the local currency
higher after its sharp gains in the previous session.
The local currency was quoted at 1,101.6 to the
dollar as of 0225 GMT, compared to 1,099.0 seen at the end of
Wednesday's session.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 1
basis points to trade at 108.51.
0225 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,101.6 1,099.0
Yen/won 9.2562/635 9.2506
*KTB futures 108.51 108.52
KOSPI 1,986.57 1,990.47
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)