* Won falls as investors eye weakening yen, RBA meeting * KOSPI flat as gains erased by technical resistance at 2,000 pts By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Mar 3 The South Korean won fell on against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, poised for a third-straight day of losses with investors wary of a weakening Japanese yen , raising the possibility of intervention by South Korean authorities. The won was quoted at 1,101.9 to the dollar as of 0145 GMT, compared to 1,100.8 at the end of Monday's session. The yen/won cross rate was seen at 9.1723, in the perceived danger zone for the financial authorities which have a tendency to intervene in the market to check the won's strength. Market players are also on watch for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy rate decision due later on Tuesday, where a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expects a rate cut. South Korean shares erased earlier gains to trade nearly flat on Tuesday, as investors booked profits with the main index hovering near a five-month high. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.06 percent at 1,997.91 points as of 0145 GMT. "Overall sentiments are still positive, although profit-taking was seen at the psychologically important 2,000 point level," said Kim Jung Hyun, a market analyst at IBK Securities. Gains on the main bourse were led by a sharp rally in auto shares, with Hyundai Motor climbing 3.4 percent while its auto-parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis surging 4 percent on bargain-hunting. Samsung Heavy Industries rose 1.2 percent after winning a 681 billion won ($618.1 million) order on Monday to build four container ships for Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd . Shares in Dongbu Corp extended losses, plunging 4.9 percent after announcing a 79.8 percent erosion of capital in 2014, disclosed via regulatory filing on Monday. Offshore investors underpinned the main board with a net purchase of 85 billion won ($77.2 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning, having added a net 866.1 billion won worth over six previous sessions. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.6 percent. March futures on three-year treasury bonds added 0.03 points to trade at 108.68. Data on Tuesday showed South Korea's inflation in February hitting a 16-year low, backing expectations of another rate cut by the Bank of Korea to ward off deflation. 0145 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,101.9 1,100.8 Yen/won 9.1723/811 9.1730 *KTB futures 108.68 108.65 KOSPI 1,997.91 1,996.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)