* Won falls as investors eye weakening yen, RBA meeting
* KOSPI flat as gains erased by technical resistance at
2,000 pts
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Mar 3 The South Korean won fell on
against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, poised for a third-straight day
of losses with investors wary of a weakening Japanese yen
, raising the possibility of intervention by South Korean
authorities.
The won was quoted at 1,101.9 to the dollar as of
0145 GMT, compared to 1,100.8 at the end of Monday's session.
The yen/won cross rate was seen at 9.1723, in the
perceived danger zone for the financial authorities which have a
tendency to intervene in the market to check the won's strength.
Market players are also on watch for the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) policy rate decision due later on Tuesday,
where a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters expects a
rate cut.
South Korean shares erased earlier gains to trade nearly
flat on Tuesday, as investors booked profits with the main index
hovering near a five-month high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.06 percent at 1,997.91 points as of 0145 GMT.
"Overall sentiments are still positive, although
profit-taking was seen at the psychologically important 2,000
point level," said Kim Jung Hyun, a market analyst at IBK
Securities.
Gains on the main bourse were led by a sharp rally in auto
shares, with Hyundai Motor climbing 3.4 percent
while its auto-parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis surging
4 percent on bargain-hunting.
Samsung Heavy Industries rose 1.2 percent after
winning a 681 billion won ($618.1 million) order on Monday to
build four container ships for Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
.
Shares in Dongbu Corp extended losses, plunging
4.9 percent after announcing a 79.8 percent erosion of capital
in 2014, disclosed via regulatory filing on Monday.
Offshore investors underpinned the main board with a net
purchase of 85 billion won ($77.2 million) worth of KOSPI shares
by late morning, having added a net 866.1 billion won worth over
six previous sessions.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3
percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.6
percent.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds added
0.03 points to trade at 108.68.
Data on Tuesday showed South Korea's inflation in February
hitting a 16-year low, backing expectations of another rate cut
by the Bank of Korea to ward off deflation.
0145 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,101.9 1,100.8
Yen/won 9.1723/811 9.1730
*KTB futures 108.68 108.65
KOSPI 1,997.91 1,996.81
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)