* KOSPI, won nearly flat ahead of ECB, Bank of Canada * Bonds edge up after finance minister's remarks By Christine Kim SEOUL, March 4 South Korean shares and the won hovered near their previous session's closing levels early on Wednesday as many investors awaited results of major central bank meetings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,998.78 points as of 0205 GMT, while the local currency also ticked up 0.1 percent at 1,095.8 against the dollar. "Stocks are tracking U.S. markets that fell overnight while there is some space for losses further in the session from profit-taking, considering recent gains in the local stock market," said Song Heung-ik, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs on Tuesday on soft auto sales that raised doubts over the U.S. economy's strength. The Bank of Canada will convene for its policy meeting later in the global day. It is widely expected to hold steady after surprising markets last month by cutting rates to 0.75 percent. The European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday. Policymakers are expected to announce further details of its government bond-buying programme, which is due to start this month. Retail investors propped up the Korean bourse, net buying 117.5 billion won ($107.2 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while institutions dumped a net 144.3 billion won worth. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.6 percent. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd shares were up nearly 4 percent in early trade after the builder announced it received a 115 billion won order to build LPG carriers from an unnamed firm based in Southeast Asia. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was flat in early trade after reports that Apple Inc had edged out Samsung in global smartphone sales in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, bond prices rose after South Korea's finance minister highlighted weakness in the domestic economy's recovery as it faces global headwinds, bolstering market views the Bank of Korea will cut rates either in March or April. March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points to trade at 108.70 points. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,095.8 1,096.4 Yen/won 9.1628/677 9.1517 *KTB futures 108.70 108.65 KOSPI 1,998.78 2,001.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,096.2400 won) (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)