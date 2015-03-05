SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares held steady early on Thursday, when many Asian markets slipped, as foreign investors stayed net buyers for a ninth straight day amid optimism that monetary easing in many countries will boost risk assets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,999.41 points as of 0225 GMT. Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth 56.8 billion won ($51.7 million) on the main board. "Foreigners are continuing their buying spree on the back of increased global liquidity after quantitative easing by the ECB," said Lee Kyung-min, economist at Daishin Securities Co, adding there was also a perception that the worst may have passed for earnings of Korean companies. Investors shrugged off Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's statement that his country was targeting growth of around 7 percent this year, which was in line with market expectations. Seoul markets also were not impacted by news that U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert was slashed in the face by a Korean nationalist. On the currency market, the won fell 0.2 percent to 1,099.6 per dollar by 0225 GMT due the U.S. currency's global strength. March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.02 points to trade at 108.70 points. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,099.6 1,097.7 Yen/won 9.1763/826 9.1932 *KTB futures 108.70 108.68 KOSPI 1,999.41 1,998.29 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds $1 = 1,096.2400 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)