SEOUL, March 5 South Korean shares finished
almost unchanged on Thursday, even as foreigners were net buyers
for a ninth straight day, their longest buying spree in six
months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished trade
at 1,998.38 points, barely changed from Wednesday's close at
1,998.29. Foreign investors bought a net 111.29 billion won of
local shares, provisional exchange data showed.
It was the ninth session in a row that foreign investors
bought more than they sold on Seoul's main stock exchange, the
longest since early September.
On the currency market, the won ended local trade at
1,101.3 per dollar, down from Wednesday's close of 1,097.7 as
the dollar held firm against most currencies.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Wrting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)