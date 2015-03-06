* KOSPI supported by foreigners after ECB * Bonds gain on expectations of stimulus SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares inched up to a five-month intraday high early on Friday as foreigners snapped up local stocks after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecasts for the year and said it would start its quantitative easing bond-buying next week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,006.35 points as of 0224 GMT, notching its highest intraday level since Oct. 1 last year. Foreigners were poised for a 10th straight day of buying, snapping up a net 100.9 billion won ($91.9 million) worth of local shares near midday. Gains in the local bourse were capped by institutions and retail investors selling stocks. The KOSPI was set to mark its seventh straight winning week on Friday. Investors will now focus on U.S. jobs data due later in the global day and widely expected to increase the chance of Federal Reserve rate hikes soon. "Foreigners will keep leading the market today as we see offshore liquidity flooding Asia and emerging markets after the ECB meeting," said Kim Dae-joon, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. "The U.S. jobs data itself will not impact local stocks on Monday while investors will hone in on the Fed's policy meeting two weeks from now." The local currency stood at 1,098.4 against the dollar, up 0.3 percent from Thursday's onshore close on risk appetite. Its early gains were cut short, however, by broad dollar strength ahead of the U.S. payrolls data. Bond prices rose for a third session on Friday as market participants felt local policymakers would be pressed to do more to support the economy as the ECB gears up to launch its quantitative easing next week. The Bank of Korea will hold its next monetary policy meeting on March 12 and some traders believe the central bank will cut interest rates in March or April. The bank lowered interest rates twice last year to 2.00 percent. March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 points to trade at 108.82. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,098.4 1,101.3 Yen/won 9.1508/565 9.1649 *KTB futures 108.82 108.72 KOSPI 2,006.35 1,998.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)