* Stocks expected to rebound later this week * Won at 2-week low but exporters curb falls By Christine Kim SEOUL, March 9 South Korean shares and the won were battered early on Monday in the wake of a strong U.S. jobs report last week that lent strength to views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 1,997.42 points as of 0240 GMT, winding back from a five-month high seen on Friday. The South Korean won stood 1 percent lower against the dollar at 1,110.5 versus Friday's domestic close at 1,098.7, poised to mark its worst daily loss in a month on Monday. The won lingered at two-week lows early in the session while propped up by exporters, traders said. "Investors will sell on the current global trend as well as on caution against the upcoming quadruple witching day but movements are likely to be in a tight range," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "This week the KOSPI will show weakness early on but finish off strong." The so-called quadruple witching day falls on Thursday this week in Seoul when stock options and futures as well as index options and futures all expire on the same day. U.S. labor department data on Friday showed the jobless rate dropped to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent in January, the lowest since May 2008 which promptly sent U.S. stocks and bonds down. Foreign investors were set to snap a 10-day buying streak on Monday, selling a net 49.3 billion won worth of local shares near midday. Builders outperformed the bourse following South Korean President Park Geun-hye's trip last week to the Middle East, where she discussed future business prospects with heads of state there. Samsung Engineering was up more than 4 percent, while GS Engineering and Construction Corp gained more than 1 percent in early trade. Meanwhile, March futures on three-year treasury bonds slipped 0.03 points to trade at 108.79 on the robust U.S. jobs report, undermining some market views of a rate cut soon in South Korea. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,110.5 1,098.7 Yen/won 9.1862/910 9.1890 *KTB futures 108.79 108.82 KOSPI 1,997.42 2,012.94 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)