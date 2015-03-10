SEOUL, March 10 South Korean shares extended their slide by midday on Tuesday on concerns that the dollar's sharp rise against the major currencies could hamper foreign purchases of local shares. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,987.0 points as of 0225 GMT, following a 1 percent drop on Monday and in line with declines in markets across the region. Foreign investors were net buyers of local shares by midday but they were relatively inactive, with net purchases reaching a small 36.1 billion won ($32.2 million) by 0225 GMT. "Investors think the dollar is strengthening far more than they had first thought and that its excessive strength could hurt foreign investment in Korean shares," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Foreign investors could be concerned that even if local shares gain they would still have a lesser value when profits are changed back to the dollar. On the Seoul currency market, the won fell sharply to 1,119.8 per dollar by 0225 GMT from the previous close of 1,112.1 on the dollar's global strength. Meanwhile, March futures on three-year treasury bonds were little changed, down 0.02 points at 108.83. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,119.8 1,112.1 Yen/won 9.1980/052 9.1945 *KTB futures 108.83 108.85 KOSPI 1,987.00 1,992.82 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)