* Dollar continues to undermine won, stocks * Traders await BOK rate meeting on Thurs SEOUL, March 11 The South Korean won fell to its lowest level in 20 months on Wednesday as broad dollar strength continued to weigh on emerging market currencies, while Seoul shares looked set for a third straight day of losses. The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,128.8 against the dollar as of 0201 GMT, from the previous close of 1,122.6, as increasing bets that the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates sooner than thought boosted the dollar. It touched as low as 1,129.3 near midday, its lowest since July 11, 2013. "High expectations of a U.S rate hike is the main reason for the won's movement, which is in line with the weakening yen and euro," Park Yuna, a fixed-income analyst at Dongbu Securities. "The possibility of a Korean rate cut on Thursday is also pressuring the won." Nearly all analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a hold on interest rates on Thursday when the Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee convenes, but a majority of those who saw interest rates unchanged said the central bank would cut rates as soon as April. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,974.99 points, echoing weakness in most Asian equity markets. Institutions undermined the bourse, dumping 232.3 billion won ($205.85 million) worth of local shares. Hyundai Motor Co was up roughly 2 percent after announcing it would build a second U.S. factory. March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained steady in early trade, up 0.14 points at 108.93, boosted by views the Bank of Korea may cut rates on Thursday. 0201 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.8 1,122.6 Yen/won 9.2980/3051 9.2984 *KTB futures 108.93 108.79 KOSPI 1,974.99 1,984.77 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)