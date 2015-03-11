* Dollar continues to undermine won, stocks
* Traders await BOK rate meeting on Thurs
SEOUL, March 11 The South Korean won fell to its
lowest level in 20 months on Wednesday as broad dollar strength
continued to weigh on emerging market currencies, while Seoul
shares looked set for a third straight day of losses.
The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,128.8 against the
dollar as of 0201 GMT, from the previous close of 1,122.6, as
increasing bets that the Federal Reserve might raise interest
rates sooner than thought boosted the dollar.
It touched as low as 1,129.3 near midday, its lowest since
July 11, 2013.
"High expectations of a U.S rate hike is the main reason for
the won's movement, which is in line with the weakening yen and
euro," Park Yuna, a fixed-income analyst at Dongbu Securities.
"The possibility of a Korean rate cut on Thursday is also
pressuring the won."
Nearly all analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a hold on
interest rates on Thursday when the Bank of Korea's monetary
policy committee convenes, but a majority of those who saw
interest rates unchanged said the central bank would cut rates
as soon as April.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,974.99 points, echoing weakness in most
Asian equity markets.
Institutions undermined the bourse, dumping 232.3 billion
won ($205.85 million) worth of local shares.
Hyundai Motor Co was up roughly 2 percent after
announcing it would build a second U.S. factory.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
steady in early trade, up 0.14 points at 108.93, boosted by
views the Bank of Korea may cut rates on Thursday.
0201 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,128.8 1,122.6
Yen/won 9.2980/3051 9.2984
*KTB futures 108.93 108.79
KOSPI 1,974.99 1,984.77
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)