* Won on track for fourth straight day of decline * Bank of Korea delivered surprise 25 bp rate cut * KOSPI up on hopes that BOK cut will boost growth By Se Young Lee SEOUL, March 12 The South Korean won touched a fresh 20-month intraday low while lead bond futures rose on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly cut its base rate by 25 basis points to revive growth. The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,133.6 against the dollar as of 0225 GMT, on track for its fourth consecutive session of declines. It traded as low as 1,136.4, the weakest level since July 10, 2013. The lead March bond futures were up 0.20 points at 109.08. The Bank of Korea earlier on Thursday eased the policy rate to a record low 1.75 percent, the latest central bank in the region to cut interest rates. Only four out of 33 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision anticipated such a move. But the won recovered from the intraday low as some investors who had bet on a surprise rate cut cashed out. Some analysts note that the Bank of Korea may be reluctant to ease further in order to keep already high household debt levels from rising further. "It's possible that the won may slip further as the day progresses given the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike, but today's rate cut has been priced in," said Kim Yu-mi, an economist at Hanwha Securities, adding that additional downside for the local currency may be limited. Dealers said they will closely monitor a news conference led by Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol for clues on future policy direction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,987.05 points, buoyed in part by the hopes that the rate cut will help bolster the economy. "The rate cut will help improve export conditions and it could also lift domestic consumption," said Daewoo Securities analyst Han Yo-sup. Individual investors were net buyers of 64.6 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Advancers outnumbered decliners 504 to 286. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was up 1 percent. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,133.6 1,126.5 Yen/won 9.3216/288 9.3124 *KTB futures 109.11 108.91 KOSPI 1,987.05 1,980.83 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi and Seunggyu Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)