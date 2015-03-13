* Shares up 1 pct as rate cut lifts broad buying
* Institutions turn net buyers after 2 weeks of selling
* Won edges up as dollar eases globally
By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares snapped a
four-day losing streak and rose 1 percent on Friday as local
institutions turned net buyers after Thursday's surprise
interest-rate cut by the central bank.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was at
1,990.05 points as of 0245 GMT, led by shares of leisure and
media companies on hopes that the rate cut would help lift
sluggish domestic demand.
The leisure business index rose 3.3 percent to
2,055.33 points, and the media sector index climbed
2.9 percent to 944.10 points. Exporters also rose, with Samsung
Electronics gaining 1.9 percent.
"The rate cut gave a big boost to the stock market today
almost across the board on expectation that both domestic
business firms and exporters would benefit from the move," said
Kim Ji-un, an analyst at Shinhan Investment.
Local institutional investors were net buyers of stocks
worth some 3.9 billion won as of 0245 GMT. It was a small amount
but marked their first net purchases in 12 sessions.
The Bank of Korea cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis
points to a record low of 1.75 percent on Thursday to support
economic growth, a surprise move as analysts had expected a
reduction sometime later in the year.
On the currency market, the won edged up 0.3 percent
to 1,122.9 per dollar largely in line with the dollar's decline
since late Thursday trading.
The lead March treasury bond futures were up 0.10
points at 109.03 by 0245 GMT.
0245 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,122.9 1,126.4
Yen/won 9.2455/519 9.2700
*KTB futures 109.03 108.93
KOSPI 1,990.05 1,970.59
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)